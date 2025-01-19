MY FAILED EXPEDITION

This is a view of the Maltese countryside back at the end of October.

Continuing with my story from yesterday.

When I got home after my failed expedition I was emptying my pockets and I realized that the lens filter of the camera was missing. I searched for it all over the car and all the pockets of the cloths I wore but in vain. Christine asked me if I stopped anywhere and I said “yes, when I visited the chapel. Before I got out of the car, I replaced it with my variable lens filter”. So Christine said “You must have dropped it when you got out of the car then. Let’s go and search for it together”. At first I said “definitely not” but then I agreed on condition we will make a second attempt to reach my goal.

I checked again my route and off we went together.

Will continue the story tomorrow.

