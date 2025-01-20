Previous
BEAUTIFUL MALTA by sangwann
BEAUTIFUL MALTA

In the coming days I will continue posting shots of the beautiful coastline on the South West of Malta, an area which I haven’t visited before. Shots taken at the end of October.
Continuing with my story of my failed expedition.
We didn’t find the normal lens filter – about that I will say more later – so we continued on our way in search of the cave I intended to visit with the variable filter on the camera lens. I stopped several vehicles on the way to ask and make sure I was going in the right direction. Getting close to our destination, I stopped another car to recheck and the gentleman replied that we should continue on this narrow street till we get to a chapel. Then we had to park the car and continue on foot up to the top of a ‘mountain’. We don’t have mountains in Malta but I knew it would be a steep and relatively long climb to the top. I like challenges like that but knowing that Christine is complaining of pain in her knees I was sure I would have to leave her near the car and take the walk on my own. Christine agreed and in this picture I had already parked the car and was on my way uphill. I was thrilled to do so.
Will continue the story tomorrow.
Thank you for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rugged landscape
January 20th, 2025  
