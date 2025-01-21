BEAUTIFUL MALTA (2)

Another shot of the beautiful coastline on the South West of Malta, an area which I haven’t visited before. Shots taken at the end of October. I was going to show these shots in a collage but thought otherwise as they look better on their own.

Continuing with my story of my failed expedition.

Up, up and up on hard rocky ground I went happy to see the views and taking a shot every now and then and enjoying the lovely weather of the day. The higher I went up the ‘mountain’ the more beautiful were the scenes I saw. This is another shot I took. I forgot all about Christine and that she was down there waiting patiently for me. I couldn’t see the top of the hill or cliff whatever you can call it but the hope of getting to the destination was high. The little rain we had during early Autumn was having its effect already because the landscape was getting greener and greener.

To be continued tomorrow.

