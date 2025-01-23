HI THERE. EVERYTHING OK?

I didn’t have more than 50 mtrs to reach the top of the ‘mountain’and by this time was convinced that I had to try again another day. I didn’t have more than 50 mtrs to reach the top of the ‘mountain’ when Christine called again this time saying “I’m fed up waiting.” And I said to myself “it’s not fair leaving her there on her own in the sun and afraid – because Christine was attacked by a dog when she was a little girl and has never stopped being afraid of them and here she was afraid that she would come across a stray country dog. So I gave up the walk, now supposedly better prepared to find the place and waiting for a third possibility. Besides I had no hurry to try again.

Walking down the ‘mountain’ I saw this boulder which I might not have noticed on the way up. It looked like it would fall over the wall. I cannot say whether it was hand carved or not but it looked quite like the face of a human being. So again came out the camera for a memory capture. I hope you like it.

On the way down I was thinking about what went wrong. I had planned my route starting from a familiar spot for me at Siġġiewi and copied the way to my destination. I chose Siġġiewi because google said the place made part of the Siġġiewi Local Council and the people I stopped who, I am sure, were from the locality all had agreed that I was going in the right direction. This made me more adamant to clear up the matter.

