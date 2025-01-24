SURPRISE

Walking down from my missed adventure, I had to take this shot of Filfla. This is different from others I posted of Filfla in some other previous occasions and the reason is that I took the shot from the pov and place that I have never been to. Filfla is the big (relatively) rock out there in the open sea. It is considered as the smallest island of the Maltese archipelago. Till now there is nothing new but on the right hand side next to Filfla you can see a smaller rock which I heard about but never seen before. It is known as Filflett meaning a tiny Filfla. When I told my elder (and eldest) brother, Joe, about Filflett he didn’t even know it existed.

Some information on Filfla:



Filfla is a mostly barren, uninhabited islet 4.5 kilometres south of Malta and has an area of 3.7282 hectares (9.213 acres) , The name is believed to come from felfel, the Arabic for a peppercorn. The island has been identified as an Important Bird Area (IBA) by BirdLife International.

Until 1971 – when Malta was still a British colony - the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force used the island for target practice, and spent cartridges from these bombardments can still be found on Filfla today.

Sorry but I have found no information on Filflett

