BORED, BORED, BORED

When I reached ground level down from the ‘mountain’ Christine said “How long have you been? I have been here waiting for you for ages.” My reply was “I didn’t even get to the top and walked back after our last call.” I wasn’t finished with taking pictures though and every now and then stopped to check whether there were any photo possibilities. I was lagging behind when I saw this Bougainvillea and decided to stop again to take a shot of it. I decided to include Christine as she walked some meters in front of me.



Epilogue

And that’s the end of the day’s story. I’m not sure if it was on this day but a few days later I found one of my camera batteries missing. “Oh no, first the lens filter and now the battery! Am I going nuts?” I decided to let it be they may appear in time. About two months later, Jean-Pierre, my son was at our house and I remembered the missing lens filter; I asked him to buy me one on the internet as I wasn’t sure of myself what model ect. I had to buy. J.P. asked me to show him the camera to take the necessary serial number and as soon as he saw it he, with a sarcastic smile, told me ‘Do you know you have two lens filters one on the other?” I always removed one filter and put on the other one and didn’t know you could mount one on the other. And that problem was solved with a big laugh. A few days later I got out a jacket from my wardrobe, a jacket I don’t wear frequently and I felt something heavy in a top pocket, Put my hand inside and found the battery. So those two problems solved themselves.

Thank you very much for being with me during this series of shots. Thank you for the many comments and fav's.