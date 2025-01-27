Sign up
Previous
Photo 5094
LOOK AT THOSE WHITE CLOUDS!
They looked so amazing when I went for a walk from Salini to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back - a 12km walk approx.. This shot was taken last November whilst walking along rhe salt pans, now a bird sanctuary.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
3
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Wylie
ace
Those clouds look like trouble!
January 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of those beautiful clouds creeping over the city.
January 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning clouds billowing in above the city - such a contrast in textures between the soft billowing clouds and the hard and solid building structures !
January 27th, 2025
