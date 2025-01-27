LOOK AT THOSE WHITE CLOUDS!

Previous
They looked so amazing when I went for a walk from Salini to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back - a 12km walk approx.. This shot was taken last November whilst walking along rhe salt pans, now a bird sanctuary.
Wylie ace
Those clouds look like trouble!
January 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing capture of those beautiful clouds creeping over the city.
January 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning clouds billowing in above the city - such a contrast in textures between the soft billowing clouds and the hard and solid building structures !
January 27th, 2025  
