HOP ON, HOP OFF by sangwann
Shot taken at the Salina Bird Reserve in December. I saw them as I was on the way to a parking area close to the site and hurried to park the car and go straight to take a few shots of them. I had already seen the poles fully occupied on a previous day but by the time I walked there the poles were empty. It was a bit cold already so I think they were enjoying the sunshine.. Each time one of them flew off another one came to fill the empty space.
Thank you so much for all your views, for the lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Rob Z ace
They look so good all perched up on those poles.
January 28th, 2025  
Jo ace
Well captured. A great shot Fav
January 28th, 2025  
