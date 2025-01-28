HOP ON, HOP OFF

Shot taken at the Salina Bird Reserve in December. I saw them as I was on the way to a parking area close to the site and hurried to park the car and go straight to take a few shots of them. I had already seen the poles fully occupied on a previous day but by the time I walked there the poles were empty. It was a bit cold already so I think they were enjoying the sunshine.. Each time one of them flew off another one came to fill the empty space.

