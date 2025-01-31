Previous
DID I SAY THERE WERE NO BIRDS EXCEPT...? by sangwann
Photo 5098

DID I SAY THERE WERE NO BIRDS EXCEPT...?

I said there were no birds at Salini except gulls. These are just a few in one corner. There were many more grouped in other areas and in the open sea having their late breakfast.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these lines of birds and their reflections!
January 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They have found the sunniest spot to sunbathe ! - could there be room for just one more ? fav
January 31st, 2025  
John ace
That is truly a plethora of birds!
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact