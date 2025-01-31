Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5098
DID I SAY THERE WERE NO BIRDS EXCEPT...?
I said there were no birds at Salini except gulls. These are just a few in one corner. There were many more grouped in other areas and in the open sea having their late breakfast.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5098
photos
135
followers
114
following
1396% complete
View this month »
5091
5092
5093
5094
5095
5096
5097
5098
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th November 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these lines of birds and their reflections!
January 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They have found the sunniest spot to sunbathe ! - could there be room for just one more ? fav
January 31st, 2025
John
ace
That is truly a plethora of birds!
January 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close