ROUNDABOUT

I couldn't get sit all in one shot but I think this shot is enough to show how llovely it is. It is close to where I park my car when I go for a walk from Salini to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back. The shot was takene at end of October when flowers still bloomed in Malta. Had to wait some time to take the shot because vehicles were going round it in one direction or other all the time.

I will soon have to change my laptop. It is missing letters from the alphabet contuously. Each time I write something I have to check over and over again for mistakes.

