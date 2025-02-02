FERRY CROSS THE MERSEY

Life goes on day after day

Hearts torn in every way



So ferry 'cross the Mersey

'Cause this land's the place I love

And here I'll stay

Remember the song? “Ferry Cross the Mersey” by Gerry & the Pacemakers. It was one of my favourites in my youth.

Shot taken while waiting to board the Ferry to Gozo where we went to spend the weekend with my brother and sister and their spouses early in November.

This is the Malta-Gozo ferry approaching the ċirkewwa terminal in Malta.. There are three of them plus another hired from a Greek company. This one plus the two other are named Ta’ Pinu, Gaudos and Malita. The Maltese ferries were designed and built at the Malta Dockyard in early 21st century for the specific needs of increasing transport between the two islands. The Greek vessel was added later when the requirements exceeded the needs of the times. Nowadays there is also a fast ferry service from Valletta.

