Previous
FERRY CROSS THE MERSEY by sangwann
Photo 5100

FERRY CROSS THE MERSEY

Life goes on day after day
Hearts torn in every way

So ferry 'cross the Mersey
'Cause this land's the place I love
And here I'll stay
Remember the song? “Ferry Cross the Mersey” by Gerry & the Pacemakers. It was one of my favourites in my youth.
Shot taken while waiting to board the Ferry to Gozo where we went to spend the weekend with my brother and sister and their spouses early in November.
This is the Malta-Gozo ferry approaching the ċirkewwa terminal in Malta.. There are three of them plus another hired from a Greek company. This one plus the two other are named Ta’ Pinu, Gaudos and Malita. The Maltese ferries were designed and built at the Malta Dockyard in early 21st century for the specific needs of increasing transport between the two islands. The Greek vessel was added later when the requirements exceeded the needs of the times. Nowadays there is also a fast ferry service from Valletta.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's posting.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Yes I remember the song very well, I used to love the group. Fabulous capture and scene, I always like your interesting narratives. I was on one of those ferries many years ago when we went to Gozo on a diving holiday.
February 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely boat ! and yes I remember well the song by Gerry and The Pacemakers ! I shall be quietly humming the song as my voice is far too croaky with this winter flue !
February 2nd, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Aagh I've got that song going round in my head now!
February 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Singing the song now! I was at university up there so naturally have been on that ferry 'cross The Mersey. Memories! Nice proper ferry in your shot, very nostalgic.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Yes I remember the song, one of my favourites of the 60s,
Love the ferryboat
February 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a sturdy looking boat - able to work in most conditions..
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact