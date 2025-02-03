JUST BOARDED

On the Malta-Gozo ferry boat. Shot taken on the ferry to Gozo where we went to spend the weekend with my brother and sister and their spouses early in November.

First thing Christine and I did was to find a table and two chairs where we could sit for the 30 minute (probably even less) journey to Gozo. Most of the time I left Christine alone and went out to take pictures on the way. This shot was taken while the vehicle door was open and cars were boarding. I was already parked in the upper floor and I thought this would be nice with the streak of light from the setting sun showing the contours of the raised front door of the vessel.

By the way the ferry is built for the open sea and can take around 200 family sized cars on each trip. Normally the three ferries work on a schedule but when traffic is heavy they load and leave when fully loaded to return immediately and reload.

