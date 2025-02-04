IR-RAMLA L- ĦAMRA

That’s how this sandy beach is popularly called in Maltese, meaning the red sandy beach. But the name is actually Il-Bajja ta’Santa Maria (St Mary’s Bay). If you look closely there is a stone statue of Our Lady in the middle. This is most probably the most popular beach in Gozo. And from where did I take this shot? From my sister’s second’’ home in Gozo where we joined her and her husband for the weekend. She has a balcony from one end to the other of the backside of her apartment and she has the most wonder view of the bay and the whole valley. You can also see some activity on the beach.

This is one of the few pictures that I took while in Gozo because we, at least I, have been around the whole of Gozo more than once and we go there for a relaxing weekend, lazying around, chatting too much and making piggies of ourselves at the local restaurants where food is served in big amounts and is relatively cheaper than in Malta.

