ON THE WAITING LIST by sangwann
ON THE WAITING LIST

Shot taken from my sister’s Gozo apartment’s back balcony. This is the cliff on the opposite side of “Ir-Ramla l-Ħamra” ((St Mary’s Bay) the sandy beach I showed yesterday.
Do you see the cave just below the top? That is now on my waiting list. I have been wanting to go there for quite some time, I even suggested we go there when we were at Gozo and my brother-in-law said “yes we go” but nobody mentioned it again and I decided to keep my mouth shut and leave it for another occasion. What has kept me from going already is the long journey to Ċirkewwa from where I take the ferry to Gozo together with the traffic I meet on the way and the wait to board the ferry.
Thank you for your follow and for the comments on yesterday's picture.
