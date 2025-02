OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING

Oh what a beautiful day.

I’ve got a beautiful feeling

Everything’s going my way.

Shot taken from my sister’s Gozo apartment’s back balcony when we woke up on the Saturday’s early morning. It’s the only sunrise I took shots of for many months.

Nothing special. We took it very easy to go out. I carried the camera with me but hardly took a single picture.

