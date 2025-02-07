Previous
TIME FLIES by sangwann
Yes, after I took the early morning pictures of sunrise we spent hours having a little breakfast and chattering. Then out we went to Rabat, during colonial times it was renamed Victoria after Queen Victoria. We loitered lazily around and went for a coffee and pastizzi in the cathedral square until it was time for lunch. Back to sister’s apartment, again pasta to eat with some good wine and a nap and suddenly it was dark and we went to visit the shrine and basilica) of Our Lady of Pinu something we always do when in Gozo.
The shrine is very important for Maltese and Gozitans. It is said that in this place the Holy Virgin appeared to Karmni Grima while she was walking through the fields belonging to Pinu (appreviated version of Philip). Among the many personages who visited the shrine are Pope Jean Paul II and Pope Benedict and, if I’m not mistaken, even by Pope Francis.
I have shown many pictures of the shrine on this site so I am limiting myself to these two shots of the façade.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Lovely night shots of the shrine
February 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great night photos
February 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful and interesting narrative of how you spent your day, sounds great to me. I love these beautiful night shots of this fabulous shrine and basilca.

I just wish you would have cropped out the bright tree, I find it a bit of a distraction in the darkness ;-)
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Both photos are gorgeous but like Diana @ludwigsdiana I agree the bright tree should be cropped out because it is distracting.
February 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Both super shots but for the stark white tree - a distraction to sa beautiful scene and agree it should be cropped out. !
February 7th, 2025  
