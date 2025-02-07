TIME FLIES

Yes, after I took the early morning pictures of sunrise we spent hours having a little breakfast and chattering. Then out we went to Rabat, during colonial times it was renamed Victoria after Queen Victoria. We loitered lazily around and went for a coffee and pastizzi in the cathedral square until it was time for lunch. Back to sister’s apartment, again pasta to eat with some good wine and a nap and suddenly it was dark and we went to visit the shrine and basilica) of Our Lady of Pinu something we always do when in Gozo.

The shrine is very important for Maltese and Gozitans. It is said that in this place the Holy Virgin appeared to Karmni Grima while she was walking through the fields belonging to Pinu (appreviated version of Philip). Among the many personages who visited the shrine are Pope Jean Paul II and Pope Benedict and, if I’m not mistaken, even by Pope Francis.

I have shown many pictures of the shrine on this site so I am limiting myself to these two shots of the façade.

Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.