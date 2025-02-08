XLENDI BAY

Sunday morning and last day of our weekend in Gozo. Again a late breakfast and off we went to a Gozo farmer to buy goats milk cheeselets. It is becoming a habit for us but they are too delicious not to buy some to take home and give some to our two children and their families. Took the cheeselets to the apartment and went down to Xlendi, another popular bay in Gozo. When we were young we used to take our children to swim at the sandy beach but now most of the sand has been carried away by the sea currents and the beach has been turned into a road which now only serves as open dining places for the restaurants that have taken over the area. Well it is always worth going for a short walk around the bay and then for lunch. I had a lovely and very delicious fish together with some fries and veggies. Of course, a glass of white wine helped the food to go down into the stomach. I tell you we were so full up that it took us quite some time to get up and get going.

This evening off for a week’s holiday in Southern France and just my luck, yesterday, I woke up with a cold. Now takng some medication and hopefully it will not ruin our holiday. The hotel where we are staying has wifi so probably I will stay in contact.

