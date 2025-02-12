Previous
WHO PAYS THE FERRYMAN by sangwann
WHO PAYS THE FERRYMAN

Waiting to board the ferry to return to Malta after a llovely weekend in Gozo with my sister, Mary Grace and brother, Joe, together with Mary Rose and Joe, wife and husband.
This is a filler so no need to comment.
12th February 2025

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
