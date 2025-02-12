Sign up
Photo 5110
WHO PAYS THE FERRYMAN
Waiting to board the ferry to return to Malta after a llovely weekend in Gozo with my sister, Mary Grace and brother, Joe, together with Mary Rose and Joe, wife and husband.
This is a filler so no need to comment.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
