Photo 5112
GULL WITH A DIFFERENCE
A couple of weeks before our holiday I visited the Salini Bird Reserve. Not much to see there but this gull looked very unique with its yellow beak and legs. Not common in Malta.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
February 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 17th, 2025
