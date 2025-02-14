Previous
GULL WITH A DIFFERENCE by sangwann
A couple of weeks before our holiday I visited the Salini Bird Reserve. Not much to see there but this gull looked very unique with its yellow beak and legs. Not common in Malta.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
February 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
