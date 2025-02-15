Previous
THREE EGRETS by sangwann
Photo 5113

THREE EGRETS

Flying Egret “Hi, guys. Can I join you? Or are you talking about something personal?
Other egrets together: “Join the club, mate. You are more than welcome.”
Shot from Salini Bird Reserve
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
February 18th, 2025  
