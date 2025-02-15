Sign up
Photo 5113
THREE EGRETS
Flying Egret “Hi, guys. Can I join you? Or are you talking about something personal?
Other egrets together: “Join the club, mate. You are more than welcome.”
Shot from Salini Bird Reserve
Thank you for all your views, comments and fav's.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
February 18th, 2025
