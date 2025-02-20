Previous
THE EXPEDITION IS ON AGAIN by sangwann
THE EXPEDITION IS ON AGAIN

While sorting out the many pictures I took on our South of France holiday.
You may remember my 2 failed attempts to visit Għar il-Kbir (The big cave) situated at Misrah Ghar il-Kbir (informally known as Clapham Junction). This prehistoric site is indicated to be in Siġġiewi and that is why I failed to reach the site. Talking to my elder brother, Joe, he said that I was going in the wrong direction and that I should pass through Buskett (a small forest) close to the official Summer residence of Malta’s President , Verdala Palace. He said that years ago as one leaves Buskett there was a sign indicating Clapham Junction.
So in the middle of December I tried a third attempt to get to the cave.
On the way I stopped to take a pictures of Mdina, Malta’s medieval walled city. I have posted shots of Mdina before but I couldn’t resist the temptation to take one more.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Islandgirl ace
Lovely architecture!
February 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scenery and architecture.
February 20th, 2025  
