THE EXPEDITION IS ON AGAIN

You may remember my 2 failed attempts to visit Għar il-Kbir (The big cave) situated at Misrah Ghar il-Kbir (informally known as Clapham Junction). This prehistoric site is indicated to be in Siġġiewi and that is why I failed to reach the site. Talking to my elder brother, Joe, he said that I was going in the wrong direction and that I should pass through Buskett (a small forest) close to the official Summer residence of Malta’s President , Verdala Palace. He said that years ago as one leaves Buskett there was a sign indicating Clapham Junction.

So in the middle of December I tried a third attempt to get to the cave.

On the way I stopped to take a pictures of Mdina, Malta’s medieval walled city. I have posted shots of Mdina before but I couldn’t resist the temptation to take one more.

