THE EXPEDITION IS ON AGAIN (2)

Driving past Verdala Palace I stopped at the entrance to take a shot or two of the decorations set up for Christmas time without going in as the place is normally guarded by army personnel . If I had asked they would probably have allowed me in the gate but I didn’t want to compromise their position. Besides, the Palace was not my target for the day.

At Christmas time many organisations in Malta, including the Maltese Presidency, organize events to collect money for charitable institutions. The grounds of the palace are open for activities and the area is decorated for the occasion.

