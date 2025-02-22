THE EXPEDITION IS ON AGAIN (3)

I was very happy when I left Buskett and saw the sign that my brother had told me indicating Clapham Junction. It was very faint and worn out but I knew that I was on the right track. I stopped close to a single one-storey building that was the only building in the whole vast area and next to it the broken down jeep which I took a shot of (see my top right picture). Everywhere I looked there was only rocky ground. I took a dirt path on foot and after going downhill for about 100 metres I decided I was going in the wrong direction and returned to my starting point. I tried to knock on the door of the building but nobody seemed to live there. “F***” I said to myself “I will not go back this time before I find this elusive site”. But which way shall I go, the area was very arid there was nothing except the rocky ground.

All of a sudden, I was lucky. I saw a young lady walking her dog a far away and I started walking towards her waving for her to stop. And she did. I told her what I was looking for and she showed me the direction I had to take to find the place. “Hurrah” I said to myself and I continued on my walk blindfoldedly in the direction she indicated even though I could see nothing but the rocky ground I was walking on. At least there were these wild flowers growing through holes and crevices in the rocks. They looked like wild crocuses to me.

The adventure continues tomorrow.

