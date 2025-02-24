HELLO THERE

Walking down the steep path to the caves I felt a shiver down my spine which made me stop for a second as it felt very unusual. I was also hearing noises like whispering in my ears but I didn’t take much notice of that.

As I got closer to the caves the shiver down my spine stopped but the whispering sound changed to a hoarse sounding one which started clearing until I faintly heard something like a human voice saying “Hello there. What can I do to help you?”. I was so frightened that I was going to rush back up from where I came but the same voice again said “Don’t go, please”

Well I stopped and looked back and I saw the ghostly figure of this old man on an armchair.

“Who is it ?” I cried out without daring to look in his eyes.

“I’m Marley!”

Me: “What Marley, the Jamaican singer”

The voice: “No, Jacob Marley, the ghost of the Christmas Carol story.”

Me gaining some confidence : “Don’t make me laugh. I have read the book several times. How did you find yourself here?”

Jacob Marley: “it’s not easy to believe but when Charles Dickens passed away, ghostbusters were sent to Scrooge’s house prepared to get rid of me forever because they said I was scaring the village people. So the best thing to do for me was to disappear quickly. Next day I found myself here. Don’t ask me how this happened because it was like a nightmare.”

Me completely amazed: “This is a stunning unbelievable story. Anyway, I came to explore the area, can I please do so?”

Jacob Marley: “Yes, of course. You are the first visitor for hundreds of years and you are very welcome. Just a warning though, don’t spend too much time hanging around. I’m telling you this for your own good.”



As for the caves it is commonly believed that several families of troglodytes inhabited the cave until 1835.. The general structure of the cave system has eight caves spread across two levels.

As for Troglodytes these are persons who live in caves, especially persons who lived in caves in prehistoric times Most people associate troglodytes with prehistoric times, but troglodyte communities still exist in Tunisia and China.

The adventure continues tomorrow.

