IS THAT YOU AGAIN, MR. BOB MARLEY ?

Walking to the next cave I saw a ghost resting against a boulder. I wasn’t afraid of him this time thinking he was the same Marley I had seen when I got to the caves. I asked him straight away whether he was Bob Marley..

“What Marley ? There are no Bob Marleys here; there is only one Marley and he is Jacob.” was the reply. “And I am not Jacob Marley. Because we may look very similar as ghosts are, it doesn’t mean we are the same person. I am The Ghost Of Christmas Past.”

“Nice to meet you.” Was my silly reply. “I didn’t know there was more than one ghost here. Actually I never believed that ghosts really exist. And what are you doing here, if I may ask?”

Ghost of Christmas Past: “I understand you have already met Jacob from the way u addressed me. Jacob told us, the ghosts in Christmas Carol - you must have read the book – about the ghost busters and we immediately left the place together. I guess you may meet the others as you go along. However be careful, don’t stay too long here”.

“By the way who is this Bob Marley that you mentioned?” continued the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Ï explained that Bob Marley was a Jamaican singer, songwriter, and guitarist. And that he is considered one of the pioneers of reggae music, and was renowned for his distinctive vocal and songwriting style. “he died in 1981” I said.

“Is he a ghost now? Like us?”

It was difficult for me to explain and I just replied ‘No.”

“And what is your role here?” I asked.

“First and foremost it is none of your business. Secondly, I make sure everything is in order like you see here. Being the Ghost of the Past I take care of the oldest part of the complex.”

To be honest, I left it at that. I didn’t dare go into those holes as they looked like the rocks could fall any minute. So I just had a quick look inside and continued my walk around the place.

The adventure continues tomorrow.

