A LADY GHOST, TOO????

I believed that ghosts are always male but this must have been an exception and a unique one at that.

Walking around the caves and meeting with those ghosts, I forgot all my early worries and sense of time. When I saw this lady in this rather large cave I was left aghast. She was walking from one side of the cave and back oblivious of what was going on around the place and looked like she was talking to herelf. I didn’t want to interrupt and was about to move back quietly when she softly said “hello”.

And that was the beginning of a long conversation between us. I finished walking back and forward together with her, only I think she was only floating on air and her legs didn’t touch the ground. I asked her about this and she quickly replied “That’s how us ghosts move. We hate to wash our legs and that is why we float on the air like hydrofoils.”

“That’s very interesting.” I said. “Every step I make while here I learn something new about ghosts. And how did you find yourself here?”

“Let me introduce myself, first. I am the wife of Bob Cratchit. Do you know him? He was an employee of Ebenezer Scrooge. He was overworked and under paid, but that was the life of the commoners at that time. We lived in great poverty and Mr Scrooge was very hard on Bob as he was a miser. If you read the story of Charles Dickens you may remember that me and my husband had a son, Tiny Tim, who was very ill and we did not have the money to heal him and not even to relieve his pains.”

Here she stopped for a moment and I saw tears trickling down her cheeks. “When Mr Scrooge met the Three Ghosts, he repented and began to treat my husband in a completely different way, and my husband became the envy of other workers. Mr Scrooge also spent a lot of money on Tim until Tim was cured.” Again Mrs Cratchit started sobbing and she made my eyes water too. “When the ghost busters came to town many of us were very frightened. Mr. Scrooge was among the first to leave and though still a human he left with Jacob Marley and left my husband some money to care for his family. We were sorry to see him disappear and I am still indebted to him for all he did for us.”

“Then Bob, my husband, died and I was left on my own to care for my son. I couldn’t cope on my own so I got to know where Mr Scrooge had gone and did not stop before I found him. In time, I finished up as a ghost myself and even Timmy who is here with me and is outside happily playing.”

“Well, you had better go now before it is too late. Thank you so much for hearing my story, you seem to be a very kind man like Mr Scrooge.”

I was going to hug the lady but decided not to in case she would be offended. So I left her in a hurry because I had more caves to explore.

