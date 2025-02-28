THE BOSS HIMSELF

“So you are the intruder!” a gruff voice called out as I was inside this cave taking a shot or two .

“Oh my God, what a fright you gave me! And who are you, sir, you look a very important ghost? “ I said. “You must be the leader of this community”.

Intruder: “I am none other than Ebenezer Scrooge, Mr Scrooge, if you please. Haven’t you had enough going around our property?”

Me: “Sorry if I intruded on your privacy, but I was given permission by Mr Jacob Marley on condition that I do not stay too long. And that was for my own good.”

“O.K. then. Sorry if I was a bit rough with you but I didn’t know you had permission from Jacob. Now it’s time for you to go. You are looking a bit pale.”

If I say I was worried I would be lying; in fact I was beginning to be really scared. “A quick look at the last two caves and I will be off, if it is o.k. for you” I said. “By the way, thank you for giving me the opportunity to meet you. I have heard good things about you.”

And I hurried away to have a quick look at the remaining two caves and to be off as fast as possible because I had started to feel the same shivering down my spine as when I met Marley.

