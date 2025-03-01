THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET TO COME

“Hello Sir. Still here ? You should have been gone by now.”

Me: “And who are you to say that now?”

“I am the Ghost of Christmas to Come. I advice you to leave as quickly as possible as otherwise there is a chance that you will be transformed into a ghost like us. You see, this happened to me and I cannot return to my former life. Each Christmas I fill my heart with expectation as on the 24th hour of Christmas Day I expect myself to return to my human self. But then when Christmas Day is over a voice says you have passed and missed Christmas and have to wait for Christmas to come. And this has been happening for hundreds of years.”

Me: “Thank you for your advice. I will be away in a couple of minutes. I wish you good luck for the next Christmas to come”

Thank you for your looks,for comments and the fav's on yesterday's picture.

Last evening Max left for Rome with the national Under 14 Basketball Team to take part in a basketball tournament. Good luck Max and make us proud.