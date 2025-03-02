FIVE SECONDS AND THEN ‘PFUFF ………’

This rather angry ghost, I didn’t have time to ask him who he is, suddenly appeared as I was quickly having a look around my last cave and shouted “You must be more than crazy. You now have ust five seconds seconds to be out of the complex before you will change and become a ghost for the rest of your life and who knows how many more years”. So one quick shot to capture him in that angry mood and I was out in 4 seconds . If I had to take part in the 100metres Olympics sprint race I would have won the gold medal at that speed.

Still out of breath but thank you all for your support during this series, though not ended yet.