THE GREAT ESCAPE

Hurrah, it’s all over. And I am still Dione, still in flesh and blood.

This is the underground cave complex. I added me from another picture of the same period looking glad the whole adventure is over. No wonder it was difficult to find the caves when I started the search for them at a good distance away. Thanks to the young lady walking her dog who pointed out the way I had to go, as otherwise it would have very easily been the third failed attempt to find the place

Thank you all for your follows and for the lovely comments on each picture. I really enjoyed building the fun story as I went along. And your comments gave me the courage to carry on.

