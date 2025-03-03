Previous
THE GREAT ESCAPE by sangwann
THE GREAT ESCAPE

Hurrah, it’s all over. And I am still Dione, still in flesh and blood.
This is the underground cave complex. I added me from another picture of the same period looking glad the whole adventure is over. No wonder it was difficult to find the caves when I started the search for them at a good distance away. Thanks to the young lady walking her dog who pointed out the way I had to go, as otherwise it would have very easily been the third failed attempt to find the place
Thank you all for your follows and for the lovely comments on each picture. I really enjoyed building the fun story as I went along. And your comments gave me the courage to carry on.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

Brian ace
Great story telling, Dione!
March 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Phew what a relief you got out in one piece. You had such a memorable adventure along the way too
March 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
So good to see that you survived and can still smile, it was a wonderful adventure and story.
March 3rd, 2025  
