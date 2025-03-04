LABOUR AVENUE, NAXXAR

On my return drive home from the Għar il-Kbir caves I passed through this Avenue with the lovely canopy formed by the trees on each side. I always wanted to take a few shots here but either I didn’t have the camera the many times I drive through this road or I couldn’t or was too lazy to stop to take shots. This time I could take pictures through my windscreen each time we had to stop because of the heavy traffic. Here are three pictures I took to end the day’s adventure.

Tomorrow I will start posting shots from the first day of our Marseille holiday. It might be a bit of a long series of pictures as I took at least 150 pictures on this one day only. But I will rely on some collages to reduce the time.

