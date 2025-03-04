Previous
LABOUR AVENUE, NAXXAR by sangwann
LABOUR AVENUE, NAXXAR

On my return drive home from the Għar il-Kbir caves I passed through this Avenue with the lovely canopy formed by the trees on each side. I always wanted to take a few shots here but either I didn’t have the camera the many times I drive through this road or I couldn’t or was too lazy to stop to take shots. This time I could take pictures through my windscreen each time we had to stop because of the heavy traffic. Here are three pictures I took to end the day’s adventure.
Tomorrow I will start posting shots from the first day of our Marseille holiday. It might be a bit of a long series of pictures as I took at least 150 pictures on this one day only. But I will rely on some collages to reduce the time.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Babs ace
What a beautiful tunnel of trees.
March 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful collage, great photos… have fun sorting your photos
March 4th, 2025  
Brian ace
Delightful
March 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shots of this beautiful canopy of trees forming a tunnel. You sure have a lot of traffic in the last shot.
March 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great tree lined street.
March 4th, 2025  
