MARSEILLE, HERE WE COME

This was a week’s holiday with Christine, my sister and her husband, suggested by my sister, which primarily I didn’t look forward to but ended in being a fabulous week.

Our departure was marked to be at 18.45 with arrival at Marseille being at 20.55. However we had about an hour’s delay. I left my camera in its case as I didn’t intend to take pictures from the plane in pitch darkness but seeing the flashing red light on the tip of the airplane’s wing prompted me to take a shot with my mobile which after a couple of missed chances got this picture which I liked.

