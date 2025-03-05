Previous
MARSEILLE, HERE WE COME by sangwann
Photo 5131

MARSEILLE, HERE WE COME

This was a week’s holiday with Christine, my sister and her husband, suggested by my sister, which primarily I didn’t look forward to but ended in being a fabulous week.
Our departure was marked to be at 18.45 with arrival at Marseille being at 20.55. However we had about an hour’s delay. I left my camera in its case as I didn’t intend to take pictures from the plane in pitch darkness but seeing the flashing red light on the tip of the airplane’s wing prompted me to take a shot with my mobile which after a couple of missed chances got this picture which I liked.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1405% complete

Aimee Ann
original and creative
March 5th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Different way to picture your plane, nice one
March 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A very cool capture.
March 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
March 5th, 2025  
