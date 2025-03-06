Previous
READY FOR LANDING by sangwann
Photo 5132

READY FOR LANDING

Arrived at Marseille Airport. On the left is a picture of the plane descending through the clouds. On the right is a first view of Marseille. Not much else to say for the day. As you can see the red light at the tip of the wing had stopped flashing and instead there were white lights along the whole of the wing. Landed safely, taxi was waiting and took us to the hotel – more than half an hour’s drive – checking in and taking the luggage to our rooms was enough for the day. So good night, see you tomorrow at 7.00 a.m. for breakfast.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Your photos, as usual precede the best stories! Both are so good!
March 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
You caught that wing so beautifully, lovely landing view. Looking forward to seeing the sights with you. Ps, I had breakfast alone as nobody showed up ;-)
March 6th, 2025  
