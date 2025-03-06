READY FOR LANDING

Arrived at Marseille Airport. On the left is a picture of the plane descending through the clouds. On the right is a first view of Marseille. Not much else to say for the day. As you can see the red light at the tip of the wing had stopped flashing and instead there were white lights along the whole of the wing. Landed safely, taxi was waiting and took us to the hotel – more than half an hour’s drive – checking in and taking the luggage to our rooms was enough for the day. So good night, see you tomorrow at 7.00 a.m. for breakfast.