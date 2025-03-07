VIEWS FROM OUR FOURTH FLOOR HOTEL ROOM

We stayed at a beautiful 4 star hotel in Boulevard des Dames in the middle of Marseille close to all the important places to visit. NH Collection which now I have learned have a luxurious hotel in Gozo. Not a cheap hotel to spend a week but the rooms were spacious and well maintained, breakfast too and the service was first class.

These are two shots I took through the glass panes one of the two balcony doors we had overlooking the Boulevard. It was difficult to take pictures because for security reasons the doors could only be opened a few cms. And I couldn’t get rid cpmpletely of the reflections from inside our room .

