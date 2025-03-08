Previous
READY TO GO by sangwann
Photo 5134

READY TO GO

A good breakfast taken, we went to our room to get the camera and other things we needed to take with us for our first walking tour of Marseille. In our room we had a framed mirror which reached from the floor to the ceiling and before we got out of the room, out came the camera for a selfie with Christine. From what you can see you may say “it was very cold in Marseille”, but in actual fact the weather was brilliant and it was warmer than in Malta.
Thank you all for your views, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice duo about to set out on adventures!
March 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact