READY TO GO

A good breakfast taken, we went to our room to get the camera and other things we needed to take with us for our first walking tour of Marseille. In our room we had a framed mirror which reached from the floor to the ceiling and before we got out of the room, out came the camera for a selfie with Christine. From what you can see you may say “it was very cold in Marseille”, but in actual fact the weather was brilliant and it was warmer than in Malta.

