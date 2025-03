CATHÉDRALE SAINT MARIE MAJEURE

Sunday, 9th February and almost 10.30 a.m. (according to my camera) and all shops closed and streets empty of people. Strange for us but it was fun. Our first stop for the day was this grand cathedral. In the empty road there is only my brother-in-law, Joe, while the ladies always lagged behind.

This shot shows the cathedral from the rear. Amazing architecture which you probable may see only in France.

