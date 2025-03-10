CATHÉDRALE SAINT MARIE MAJEURE (2)

Sunday, 9th February and almost 10.30 a.m. (according to my camera). This is a frontal shot of the cathedral. There is a lovely big square in front of the cathedral and I chose to take the picture from this location to show the front and the side of the cathedral. We found it still closed so we walked a bit around the area waiting for it to open in a few minutes time as was written on a notice board.

