WALL PAINTING

Sunday, 9th February morning. While waiting for the Cathedral Saint Marie Majeure to open we had a look around the area.

Across the road in front of the cathedral façade I saw this street art. I could not get what the artist wanted to demonstrate but it did look like it has something to do with boats and looked very beautiful. I didn’t see paintings on walls like this anywhere in Marseille or the other places we visited, so I thought it was very worth showing.

