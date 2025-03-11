Previous
WALL PAINTING by sangwann
Photo 5137

WALL PAINTING

Sunday, 9th February morning. While waiting for the Cathedral Saint Marie Majeure to open we had a look around the area.
Across the road in front of the cathedral façade I saw this street art. I could not get what the artist wanted to demonstrate but it did look like it has something to do with boats and looked very beautiful. I didn’t see paintings on walls like this anywhere in Marseille or the other places we visited, so I thought it was very worth showing.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful street art!
March 11th, 2025  
