LE VIEILLE MAJOR by sangwann
Photo 5138

LE VIEILLE MAJOR

Shot taken on Sunday, 9th February morning while waiting for the Cathedral Saint Marie Majeure to open.
These are the remains of the earlier, much smaller cathedral commonly referred to as the "Vieille Major". Although not much remains of the old cathedral. it was a fabulous surprise for me when I learnt what it was. It stands alongside the new cathedral and was built in the 12th century in a simple Romanesque style.. Two bays of the nave were demolished in the 1850s, when the new cathedral was built. What remains is the choir and one bay of the nave.
Thank you very much for all your looks for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful old cathedral remains, I take it that what is behind is the new cathedral which looks wonderful.
March 12th, 2025  
