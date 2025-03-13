INSIDE THE CATHÉDRALE SAINT MARIE MAJEURE

My camera doesn’t seem to be showing the right time. It was around 10 a.m. that the cathedral opened for the public and exactly on time. We were the first in as you can see from the picture. That’s my brother-in-law walking in front of me; funny I just now noticed that he looks like he is dragging a pole in his right hand. It was somewhat dark in the cathedral at the time but I liked the atmosphere it created. This is the central nave of the cathedral which is very big compared to its predecessor.

About the new cathedral:

The "Nouvelle Major", was built on an enormous scale in the Byzantine and Roman Revival styles. The foundation stone was laid by Emperor Napoleon III in 1852, and the first service was held in 1893. It was completed in 1896, given the title of minor basilica, and consecrated in 1897. It was built on the site used for the cathedrals of Marseille since the 5th century. With a capacity of 3,000 seats, it is one of the largest cathedrals in France, covering a total of 7,680 square metres. It is a listed monument since 1906.

Thank you so much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.