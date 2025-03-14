Previous
INSIDE THE CATHÉDRALE SAINT MARIE MAJEURE (2) by sangwann
Photo 5140

INSIDE THE CATHÉDRALE SAINT MARIE MAJEURE (2)

Four more shots from the cathedal. I have taken many more, but I have to move on or else I will never finish my Marseille holiday pictures.
Thank you all for all your views, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
a beautiful collage filled with lovely shots.
March 14th, 2025  
