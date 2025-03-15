Previous
FORT SAINT JEAN TOWER by sangwann
Photo 5141

FORT SAINT JEAN TOWER

From our first full day in Marseille - 9th February, 2025.
From the Marseille cathedral we started our walk down to the Old Port. This tower controlled the entrance of the port.
In the left picture I took this shot from between two trees which made a lovely natural framing.
In the right picture, besides the beauty of the fort and its location I liked the trails of the boats as they crossed each other while going in or out of the harbour.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shots Dione and such a perfect frame you created!
March 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great view point.
March 15th, 2025  
