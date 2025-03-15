FORT SAINT JEAN TOWER

From our first full day in Marseille - 9th February, 2025.

From the Marseille cathedral we started our walk down to the Old Port. This tower controlled the entrance of the port.

In the left picture I took this shot from between two trees which made a lovely natural framing.

In the right picture, besides the beauty of the fort and its location I liked the trails of the boats as they crossed each other while going in or out of the harbour.

