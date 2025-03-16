CROSSING TO FORT SAINT JEAN

Shot taken on our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025

We crossed to the opposite side of the Old Port to Fort St Jean by means of a long iron footbridge. Not much to see of the fort but the views of the harbour from up there were too wonderful to explain.

In this collage you can see the iron footbridge (on our way back) and the fortifications. I was surprised to see the Marseille fortifications around the port as they were very much like the fortifications we have in Malta built during the times of the knights of St John. I also learned that the knights also had some power in Marseille during those days but I still have to check this out when I have some time to do so.

