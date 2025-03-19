BASILIQUE NOTRE DAME DE LA GARDE, MARSEILLE

Shot from our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025.

Literally meaning Our Lady of the Guard Basilica it is located on the opposite side of the Old Port from where I took this shot. It is known to local citizens as la Bonne Mère (French for 'the Good Mother') and is the city's best-known symbol. It is also the most visited site in Marseille and was our next place to visit. It was hard to walk up there so we got down to the port area bought a ticket each for a round trip along the port on a tourist city train which takes visitors up the hill to the Basilica. What was good is that we could stay as long as we wished at the Basilica and return to the port area any time we liked.

The trip was fun and I took quite a few pictures, though because of the bumpy ride it was difficult to take good pictures. It was funny though to see a lady tourist who was just in front of me taking a video while bumping up and down and sometimes sideways. I would have loved to see the video when the trip was finished.

Some information on the Basilica: It was built on the foundations of an ancient fort at the highest natural point in Marseille, a 149 m (489 ft) limestone outcropping on the south side of the Old Port of Marseille.

