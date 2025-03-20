Sign up
Previous
Photo 5146
MARSEILLE
Shot from our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025.
This is Marseille as seen from the parvis of the Basilica Notre-Dame de la Garde.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
Fabulous shots of these amazing views, such a huge city with so much to see.
March 20th, 2025
