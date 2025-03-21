Previous
BELFRY by sangwann
BELFRY

Shot from our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025.
Belfrey of the Basilica Notre-Dame de la Garde and the statue on top which does not show in the right picture.
The belfry of the Basilica is a square 41 m (135 ft) bell tower . It is topped by a 12.5 m (41 ft) belfry which supports a monumental 11.2 m (37 ft) statue of the Madonna and Child, made of copper gilded with gold leaf. Isn’t that amazing?
Thank you very much for your views, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of the amazing Belfry, I love the golden Madonna and Child!
March 21st, 2025  
