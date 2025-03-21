BELFRY

Shot from our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025.

Belfrey of the Basilica Notre-Dame de la Garde and the statue on top which does not show in the right picture.

The belfry of the Basilica is a square 41 m (135 ft) bell tower . It is topped by a 12.5 m (41 ft) belfry which supports a monumental 11.2 m (37 ft) statue of the Madonna and Child, made of copper gilded with gold leaf. Isn’t that amazing?

