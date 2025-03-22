INSIDE THE BASILICA

Shots from our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025.

I had to post a few shots of the interior of the Basilica Notre-Dame de la Garde

On the left, the shot shows the main aisle

On the right – top picture is a hand merged close up of the statue above the main altar and part cupola.

Bottom right are some of the hundreds of votive memorials donated to the Basilica mostly from those who managed to stay alive after a horrible incident while out at sea.

