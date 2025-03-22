Previous
INSIDE THE BASILICA by sangwann
INSIDE THE BASILICA

Shots from our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025.
I had to post a few shots of the interior of the Basilica Notre-Dame de la Garde
On the left, the shot shows the main aisle
On the right – top picture is a hand merged close up of the statue above the main altar and part cupola.
Bottom right are some of the hundreds of votive memorials donated to the Basilica mostly from those who managed to stay alive after a horrible incident while out at sea.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's shot.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Wonderful shots of all this gold and opulence! I love the ceiling.
March 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Magnificent to see the inside of the Basilica… fabulous collection of photos, such a fun trip you had.
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such opulent interior , with its golden scenes on the ceilings !
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So ornate.
March 22nd, 2025  
