AT THE CRYPT

Last two shots in this collage that I am posting from our first day in Marseille – 9th February, 2025. These were taken in the crypt of the Basilica Notre Dame de la Garde.

It was a lovely day, we made over 20,000 steps along our mostly walking tour of Marseille, according to my sister’s mobile, and I took over 160 pictures on this day alone. So you can imagine how difficult it was which of the pictures to leave out.

Thank you very much for your views, for your comments and the fav's on yesterday's picture.

