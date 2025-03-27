WHICH WAY?

Two wagtails arguing with each other.

This way.

No, this way.

I said this way.

I still say that it is this way.

O.K. You go your way and I go mine.

This is not a cheat image. Shot taken at the Salini Bird Reserve when I went to have a look on my walk along the coast road. There were no birds, not even gulls, when I was walking along the length of the salt pans. So when I saw these wagtails in the distance I focused on one of them and took this shot. And then I realized they were walking in different directions.

Thak you for all your looks, for your comments and the fav's on yesterday's picture.

Tomorrow I will continue with shots from our Marseille holiday.