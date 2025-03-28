EARLY MORNING GLORY

Second day in Marseille – 10th, February, 2025.

Early morning rise for breakfast as we had to catch the train to Aix-en-Provence, our target for the day. We had purchased tickets on the previous day not to waste time at the counter . While Christine was preparing herself to go down to the dining/breakfast room of the hotel, I kept looking out of the room windows to watch the morning as it developed. This is one of the shots I took.

It is every day like this when we go abroad. We wake up very early and while Christine takes her time to dress and put on her make-up, I try to find something interesting to do.

